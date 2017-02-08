Allsup's Chooses Cardtronics as Exclusive ATM Services Provider

Cardtronics , the world's largest ATM owner / operator, is growing its portfolio of convenience store ATMs, with Allsup's naming Cardtronics its exclusive provider of ATM services. The newly formed relationship with New Mexico-based Allsup's will add more than 300 ATMs - located in Allsup's convenience stores in 160 towns and cities in New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma - to Cardtronics' portfolio of company owned- and operated- ATMs.

