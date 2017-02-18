Alamogordo graduate pens book 'I Shot JFK'
Alamogordo graduate pens book 'I SHOT JFK' Roger Purcell, AHS Class of 1963 valedictorian and decorated Air Force pilot, releases his fourth book. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2lv2GIa Roger Purcell, an Alamogordo native and known under the pseudonym Jake Aaron, has released his newest book "I SHOT JFK."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your a Bitch (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|DislikeDishonesty
|14
|15 arrested during investigation of police reve...
|Feb 24
|luch 22
|1
|Several officers targeted in revenge plot
|Feb 10
|alberto
|8
|Carlsbad Councilman fired from private job
|Feb 3
|City employee
|5
|MugShots (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Jim
|5
|DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airpo...
|Jan '17
|NOM s Waffle House
|11
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken...
|Jan '17
|so you know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC