Weekend storm brought rainfall, snow to New Mexico
The Albuquerque Journal reports that Albuquerque International Sunport received 0.66 inch of rain Sunday, while Roswell recorded 0.33 inch of rain. The heaviest snowfall was recorded at the 10,000-foot Magdalena Ridge Observatory west of Socorro, which racked up at least 18 inches.
