Weekend storm brought rainfall, snow ...

Weekend storm brought rainfall, snow to New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Albuquerque International Sunport received 0.66 inch of rain Sunday, while Roswell recorded 0.33 inch of rain. The heaviest snowfall was recorded at the 10,000-foot Magdalena Ridge Observatory west of Socorro, which racked up at least 18 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airpo... 3 hr Le Jimbo 10
Girl at adult video store (Mar '09) Jan 7 coupled couris 9
What bra size and age??? Dec '16 Alex 2
Adult video (Sep '10) Nov '16 Angie 19
Why our govenment is lying to us Nov '16 Angie 2
Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14) Nov '16 Angie 2
Shadaira marler Nov '16 Bigboy 1
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,157 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC