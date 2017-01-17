Total Productions Fields FBT for Stry...

Total Productions Fields FBT for Stryper Jan 09, 2017

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Pro Sound News

Eighties Christian metal band Stryper recently played The Liberty in Roswell, NM with audio provided by local sound company Total Productions. Owner John Pennell fielded a complete front-of-house rig, including a FBT The Liberty has its own Mitus 206 line array, but Pennell supplements with additional boxes, as needed.

Roswell, NM

