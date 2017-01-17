Total Productions Fields FBT for Stryper Jan 09, 2017
Eighties Christian metal band Stryper recently played The Liberty in Roswell, NM with audio provided by local sound company Total Productions. Owner John Pennell fielded a complete front-of-house rig, including a FBT The Liberty has its own Mitus 206 line array, but Pennell supplements with additional boxes, as needed.
