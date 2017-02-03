The Day After Roswell

The Day After Roswell

Wednesday Jan 25

Battalion Commander of European Air Defense Intel Staff Officer Plans & Estimate Branch GHQ Far East Command Chief Special Project Branch G-2 Section of the HQ AFFE 8000th AU Command Chief Foreign Technology Division of the United States Department of Defense Staff Officer in the Plans Division OCRD Washington DC, Fort Riley Corso published The Day After Roswell , about how he was involved in the research of extraterrestrial technology recovered from the 1947 Roswell UFO Incident. On July 23, 1997, he was a guest on the popular late night radio show, Coast to Coast AM with Art Bell where he spoke live about his Roswell story.

Roswell, NM

