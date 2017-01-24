Suspect arrested in Arizona in 2004 N...

Suspect arrested in Arizona in 2004 New Mexicoa

Tuesday Jan 24

Police in Roswell say a suspect has been arrested in Arizona in connection with a 2004 murder case in New Mexico. Suspect arrested in Arizona in 2004 New Mexico murder case ROSWELL - Police in Roswell say a suspect has been arrested in Arizona in connection with a 2004 murder case in New Mexico.

