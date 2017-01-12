Shigella cases up in southeast New Mexico
Shigella is an extremely contagious bacterial disease that causes diarrhea, fever, nausea, and sometimes vomiting, cramps and blood poisoning from toxins produced by the bacteria. Now health officials report that number is up to almost 200 cases in southeastern New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airpo...
|14 hr
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Girl at adult video store (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|coupled couris
|9
|What bra size and age???
|Dec '16
|Alex
|2
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Angie
|19
|Why our govenment is lying to us
|Nov '16
|Angie
|2
|Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Angie
|2
|Shadaira marler
|Nov '16
|Bigboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC