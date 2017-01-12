Shigella cases up in southeast New Me...

Shigella cases up in southeast New Mexico

Shigella is an extremely contagious bacterial disease that causes diarrhea, fever, nausea, and sometimes vomiting, cramps and blood poisoning from toxins produced by the bacteria. Now health officials report that number is up to almost 200 cases in southeastern New Mexico.

