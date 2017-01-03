Roswell drivers see slick conditions ...

Roswell drivers see slick conditions after storm

Southeast New Mexico saw its fair share of snow on Friday. Roswell residents woke up to about 3 inches of snow on the ground, making driving conditions slick throughout the city.

