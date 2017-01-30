New Mexico lawmaker hopes to extend D...

New Mexico lawmaker hopes to extend Daylight Saving Time

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A New Mexico lawmaker is hoping this year is the year the state will extend Daylight Saving Time year-round. State Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell has introduced the bill several times before, but it has failed to pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several officers targeted in revenge plot Feb 10 alberto 8
News Carlsbad Councilman fired from private job Feb 3 City employee 5
MugShots (Sep '14) Jan 26 Jim 5
News DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airpo... Jan 21 NOM s Waffle House 11
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken... Jan 19 so you know 1
Girl at adult video store (Mar '09) Jan '17 coupled couris 9
What bra size and age??? (Aug '16) Dec '16 Alex 2
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC