New Mexico lawmaker hopes to extend Daylight Saving Time
A New Mexico lawmaker is hoping this year is the year the state will extend Daylight Saving Time year-round. State Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell has introduced the bill several times before, but it has failed to pass.
