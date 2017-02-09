Mikey Garcia earns WBC lightweight title with knockout of Dejan Zlaticanin in third round
LAS VEGAS Mikey Garcia on Saturday faced WBC lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin of Montenegro having fought just once in three years. That was in large part because of a contract dispute with his former promoter Bob Arum that caused Garcia to sit for 21/2 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several officers targeted in revenge plot
|3 hr
|alberto
|8
|Carlsbad Councilman fired from private job
|Feb 3
|City employee
|5
|MugShots (Sep '14)
|Jan 26
|Jim
|5
|DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airpo...
|Jan 21
|NOM s Waffle House
|11
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Girl at adult video store (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|coupled couris
|9
|What bra size and age??? (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Alex
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC