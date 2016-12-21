FBT Supports Stryper Performance In R...

FBT Supports Stryper Performance In Roswell

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ProSoundWeb

When heavy metal band, Stryper was scheduled to play at The Liberty in Roswell, New Mexico, recently, John Pennell, owner of Total Productions , turned to FBT to supply a complete front of house rig utilizing Mitus 206 line arrays and Mitus 218A subs. The Liberty is a popular venue with bands making their way from Texas to Albuquerque on their tours, but it's also a rental space for private events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What bra size and age??? Dec '16 Alex 2
Adult video (Sep '10) Nov '16 Angie 19
Why our govenment is lying to us Nov '16 Angie 2
Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14) Nov '16 Angie 2
Shadaira marler Nov '16 Bigboy 1
Shay marler Nov '16 Bigboy 1
(.Per.Cs,Zans and others Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Oct '16 More 1
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,867

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC