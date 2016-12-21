FBT Supports Stryper Performance In Roswell

When heavy metal band, Stryper was scheduled to play at The Liberty in Roswell, New Mexico, recently, John Pennell, owner of Total Productions , turned to FBT to supply a complete front of house rig utilizing Mitus 206 line arrays and Mitus 218A subs. The Liberty is a popular venue with bands making their way from Texas to Albuquerque on their tours, but it's also a rental space for private events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.