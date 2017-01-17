Fallen Lea County sheriff remembered, honored
Lea County Sheriff Steve Ackerman came home for the last time Thursday. Ackerman died in a car crash Tuesday traveling east of Encino on Highway 285 at about 7:30 p.m. His body was escorted from the Office of the Medical Examiner in Albuquerque back to his home in Lovington.
