Fallen Lea County sheriff remembered,...

Fallen Lea County sheriff remembered, honored

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Lea County Sheriff Steve Ackerman came home for the last time Thursday. Ackerman died in a car crash Tuesday traveling east of Encino on Highway 285 at about 7:30 p.m. His body was escorted from the Office of the Medical Examiner in Albuquerque back to his home in Lovington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken... 2 hr so you know 1
News DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airpo... Jan 17 Le Jimbo 10
Girl at adult video store (Mar '09) Jan 7 coupled couris 9
What bra size and age??? Dec '16 Alex 2
Adult video (Sep '10) Nov '16 Angie 19
Why our govenment is lying to us Nov '16 Angie 2
Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14) Nov '16 Angie 2
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,069,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC