DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airport workers
There are 11 comments on the USA Today story from Saturday Jan 14, titled DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airport workers. In it, USA Today reports that:
Airline and airport workers cheered Friday that criminal charges could apply if they suffer physical or verbal abuse from a passenger. DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airport workers Airline and airport workers cheered Friday that criminal charges could apply if they suffer physical or verbal abuse from a passenger.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,904
Paris
|
#1 Saturday Jan 14
Fantastic, I hope that means that criminal charges can also be filed if Airline workers are assaulted during Soros paid rioters.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,886
The Left Coast
|
#2 Saturday Jan 14
DO NOT complain about lost luggage, overbooked flights or overzealous 'pat downs', it could be considered a verbal micro-aggression and a crime.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,904
Paris
|
#3 Saturday Jan 14
SOROS SON RISES: Quietly Steps Up as Major Lib Donor... yep, lose a billion here and a billion there and pretty soon you're just like your commie daddy.
|
#4 Saturday Jan 14
That's dangerous if strictly verbal abuse can become criminal charges. Sounds like another slippery slope.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,904
Paris
|
#6 Sunday Jan 15
Outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the federal government has a mandate to hold police officers accountable for their actions..........what a hoot.
POLICE BUT NOT HER SELF OR OTHER MEMBERS OF THE OBAMA CRIME FAMILY.
Â“YouÂ’ve got to hold police accountable, youÂ’ve got to help them hold themselves accountable, and youÂ’ve got to build in community accountability,Â” she told the Associated Press in an interview published Saturday.
Lynch also said that relationships between the Justice Department and local law enforcement had improved.
Her comments come a day after the Justice Department released a scathing report on the Chicago Police DepartmentÂ’s civil rights violations, the Hill reported.
Lynch, who was sworn in as attorney general in April 2015, took charge during a period where there was much criticism about police practices in black communities, and she made it a department priority to go after civil rights violations.
Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald TrumpÂ’s pick for attorney general, plans to change the focus of the Justice Department to highlight issues such as national security and immigration.
LynchÂ’s tenure as attorney general has been marked by massacres by violent extremists, hacking attempts from overseas, and an election season investigation into Hillary ClintonÂ’s private email server. Lynch also drew criticism for an unplanned meeting with Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac in Phoenix.
Lynch said she wished she had never met Bill Clinton on the tarmac, Breitbart reported.
What a fraud
|
#7 Sunday Jan 15
What kind of moron would take issue with stating the obvious truth of long existing police abuses in Chicago and similar Departments? There has been federal litigation and consent decrees of all sorts involving many of them long before Lynch was on the scene, not to mention all the civil suits.
What we have here is stupid, lying, right wing racists who don't know anything spewing idiocy.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,228
MILKY WAY
|
#8 Sunday Jan 15
Obama's DOJ codifies speech-crime.
Orwell warned the world such would happen.
Thank you, America, for stopping this atrocity by electing Donald Trump.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,904
Paris
|
#9 Monday Jan 16
Liberals have run Chicago for how many decades..........what is there, they own.
|
#10 Monday Jan 16
As I explained the issue is not about Chicago or about Lynch, you stupid racist. The consent decrees and investigations and class action lawsuits against these dirty departments have a history reaching back decades.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,904
Paris
|
#12 Tuesday Jan 17
Lynch is just another lying liberals bitch that broke her Oath to America and had to take the fifth about Obama's illegal bribe to Iran.
|
#13 Saturday Jan 21
The point is not your racism and misogyny, which are givens.
The point was that proof of these police departments' systemic abuse long predates Lynch's arrival on the political scene.
It's therefore not about Lynch, despite your need to spew your race and sex based hate at every opportunity.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Girl at adult video store (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|coupled couris
|9
|What bra size and age???
|Dec '16
|Alex
|2
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Angie
|19
|Why our govenment is lying to us
|Nov '16
|Angie
|2
|Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Angie
|2
|Shadaira marler
|Nov '16
|Bigboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC