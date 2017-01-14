There are on the USA Today story from Saturday Jan 14, titled DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airport workers. In it, USA Today reports that:

Airline and airport workers cheered Friday that criminal charges could apply if they suffer physical or verbal abuse from a passenger. DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airport workers Airline and airport workers cheered Friday that criminal charges could apply if they suffer physical or verbal abuse from a passenger.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.