DOJ: Criminal charges apply to assaul...

DOJ: Criminal charges apply to assaulting airport workers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: USA Today

Airline and airport workers cheered Friday that criminal charges could apply if they suffer physical or verbal abuse from a passenger. DOJ: Criminal charges apply to assaulting airport workers Airline and airport workers cheered Friday that criminal charges could apply if they suffer physical or verbal abuse from a passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ: criminal charges apply to assaulting airpo... Jan 21 NOM s Waffle House 11
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken... Jan 19 so you know 1
Girl at adult video store (Mar '09) Jan 7 coupled couris 9
What bra size and age??? Dec '16 Alex 2
Adult video (Sep '10) Nov '16 Angie 19
Why our govenment is lying to us Nov '16 Angie 2
Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14) Nov '16 Angie 2
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC