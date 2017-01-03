Company to add 70 manufacturing jobs ...

Company to add 70 manufacturing jobs in Roswell

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

ROSWELL For the past several decades, Dean Baldwin Painting in Roswell has been a leader in aircraft painting. The company announced Monday it is adding 70 new manufacturing jobs to the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girl at adult video store (Mar '09) Jan 7 coupled couris 9
What bra size and age??? Dec '16 Alex 2
Adult video (Sep '10) Nov '16 Angie 19
Why our govenment is lying to us Nov '16 Angie 2
Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14) Nov '16 Angie 2
Shadaira marler Nov '16 Bigboy 1
Shay marler Nov '16 Bigboy 1
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,762,143

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC