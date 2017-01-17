Castellano Scores Fourth Straight Eclipse as Top Jockey

Javier Castellano, 146; Mike Smith, 44; Jose Ortiz, 41; Florent Geroux, 12; Irad Ortiz Jr., 2; Julien Leparoux, 1. Voter abstentions, 2. Javier Castellano It's getting to be a habit - a very pleasant one - for Javier Castellano, who collected his fourth consecutive Eclipse Award as North America's outstanding jockey. Since 2013 the Venezuelan native has led the continent in purse earnings each season, and that total reached $26,826,241 for 2016, his 20th year riding in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.