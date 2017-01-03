Authorities call Chavez County shooting murder-suicide

The Roswell Daily Record reports that 39-year-old Bud Littleton, of Roswell, and 48-year-old Anthony Croci, of Hope, were found dead just outside of Roswell's city limits on Sunday after witnesses called to report the shooting. "Our investigation has determined that the individuals involved were reported to be brothers," said Chaves County Sheriff Britt Snyder in a news release Tuesday.

