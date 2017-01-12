Attorney General sides with newspaper...

Attorney General sides with newspaper in public record fight

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Progress

State officials have asked that the city of Roswell reconsider its refusal to make some personnel records available to the public. The Roswell Daily Record reports that the newspaper requested former city zoo superintendent Elaine Mayfield's personnel records after learning she was placed on administrative leave as superintendent of the Spring River Park & Zoo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

