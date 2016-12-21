USS Arizona crewman to be interred with twin on ill-fated battleship
HONOLULU - John Anderson Sr. and his brother Jake were the only twins aboard the USS Arizona the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. John was eating breakfast below deck while Jake worked in a separate part of the ship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What bra size and age???
|Dec 1
|Alex
|2
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|Nov 29
|Angie
|19
|Why our govenment is lying to us
|Nov 29
|Angie
|2
|Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14)
|Nov 29
|Angie
|2
|Shadaira marler
|Nov '16
|Bigboy
|1
|Shay marler
|Nov '16
|Bigboy
|1
|(.Per.Cs,Zans and others Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Oct '16
|More
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC