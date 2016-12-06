New Mexico veteran to be laid to rest with twin brother
A New Mexico man and Pearl Harbor survivor will be laid to rest with his twin brother who died in the attack. John Anderson from Roswell, 24 at the time, fought aboard the USS Arizona.
