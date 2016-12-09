Las Cruces to pick up state police ca...

Las Cruces to pick up state police calls for Alamogordo, Roswell

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Silver City Sun-News

The New Mexico Department of Public Safety is closing two dispatch centers and laying off 11 dispatchers as it moves toward a more streamlined system for handling emergency calls. Las Cruces to pick up state police calls for Alamogordo, Roswell SANTA FE - The New Mexico Department of Public Safety is closing two dispatch centers and laying off 11 dispatchers as it moves toward a more streamlined system for handling emergency calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roswell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What bra size and age??? Dec '16 Alex 2
Adult video (Sep '10) Nov '16 Angie 19
Why our govenment is lying to us Nov '16 Angie 2
Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14) Nov '16 Angie 2
Shadaira marler Nov '16 Bigboy 1
Shay marler Nov '16 Bigboy 1
(.Per.Cs,Zans and others Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Oct '16 More 1
See all Roswell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roswell Forum Now

Roswell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roswell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Roswell, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,096

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC