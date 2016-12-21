Aboard the last flight to an airplane 'boneyard'

Would you fly on a passenger plane that was going to be "retired" after your ride? And where DO they go when no longer needed? So it was with a mixture of nostalgia, curiosity and a little uneasiness that we flew across the country on an American Airlines MD-80 series aircraft as it made its way to a final resting place in the desert in Roswell, New Mexico. Our American Airlines plane was being taken out of service at age 29, young by human standards but old in an industry with technological improvements and a hunger to sell off valuable parts of an aging jetliner.

