Suspect in California murder case is arrested in New Mexico
Roswell police say they were called out to investigate a suspicious person in a parked vehicle about 4:45 a.m. When the officer checked with dispatch for any warrants on Kribell, he say that Kribell was wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What bra size and age???
|Dec 1
|Alex
|2
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|Nov 29
|Angie
|19
|Why our govenment is lying to us
|Nov 29
|Angie
|2
|Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14)
|Nov 29
|Angie
|2
|Shadaira marler
|Nov '16
|Bigboy
|1
|Shay marler
|Nov '16
|Bigboy
|1
|(.Per.Cs,Zans and others Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Oct '16
|More
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC