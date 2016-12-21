Police arrest 2 men in shooting death...

Police arrest 2 men in shooting death of Roswell man

Thursday Nov 24 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Joshua Linares, 21, and Santiago Aguilar, 20, were booked less than 24 hours after Wednesday's attack on 35-year-old Jeremy Ridens. Ridens was shot during what appeared to be a fight with one or more people in the yard of a home.

