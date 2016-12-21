Carbon silicon bonds: A new model for alien life?
Contestants prepare to take the stage during the 2013 UFO Festival Alien Costume contest in Roswell, N.M. in 2013. In a paper published in the journal Science on Thursday, scientists revealed a revolutionary technique to urge silicon to bond naturally with carbon, opening the door to a wide range of possibilities for both human engineering and alien life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Roswell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What bra size and age???
|Dec 1
|Alex
|2
|Adult video (Sep '10)
|Nov 29
|Angie
|19
|Why our govenment is lying to us
|Nov 29
|Angie
|2
|Review: Blue Sky Pawn & Cash (May '14)
|Nov 29
|Angie
|2
|Shadaira marler
|Nov '16
|Bigboy
|1
|Shay marler
|Nov '16
|Bigboy
|1
|(.Per.Cs,Zans and others Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Oct '16
|More
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roswell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC