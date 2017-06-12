Car Warm-Up Bill Heads To GovernorLANSING, MI (WHTC) - It's a story...
It's a story that made national news and most thought it was a joke. A ticket for warming your car in the driveway? That's correct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|6 hr
|Radar Love in Warren
|128
|school of choice made south lake look like a gh... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Gill Hill
|478
|Candice Rusie
|Jun 8
|Um Um
|2
|Uncle Ron's Ice Cream wagons (Jun '09)
|Jun 8
|Knew it
|19
|Robert Juszczyk
|Jun 7
|Hilarious
|6
|Erin Stahl tries again
|Jun 7
|Lets see EM
|20
|Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA!
|Jun 1
|Golden Globes
|5
Find what you want!
Search Roseville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC