Son charged in dog attack that hurt mom and her boyfriend
Son is charged in vicious pit bull attack after his 'fun-loving' dog named Bruce mauled his mother and bit off her boyfriend's EARS Laughton's one-year-old pit bull named Bruce mauled his mother, Suzette Laughton, 52, and her boyfriend, Michael Mager, 51 Mager suffered a severed artery, wounds to his arms and lost the tops of both ears in Roseville, Michigan Officers had to use a Taser on the animal to remove Mager from the house; Bruce was later euthanized Two weeks prior, the same dog owner was ticketed after his pit bull mauled his mother and her boyfriend; Bruce was euthanized on Monday A 29-year-old Detroit-area dog owner has been charged after his pit bull named Bruce viciously mauled his mother and her boyfriend, leaving both with severe injuries and resulting in the animal having to be put down.
