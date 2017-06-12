Robbery suspect pepper-sprays clerk on camera
Roseville police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who allegedly pepper-sprayed a clerk at a tobacco shop before stealing money and a cell phone earlier this month. According to police, the suspect walked into BDT Pipe Tobacco on Gratiot around 11:50 a.m. on May 5 and walked around the store for 15 minutes.
