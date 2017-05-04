Police: 2 critically injured in dog a...

Police: 2 critically injured in dog attack

Monday May 1

Roseville police responded Sunday night to a report of a dog mauling and found a 52-year-old woman outside a home covered in blood. She said she was attacked by her son's pit bull and they found the woman's 51-year-old husband unconscious inside the home.

