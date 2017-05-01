Parents mauled by pit bull had been attackeda
There are 2 comments on the Times Herald story from Monday May 1, titled Parents mauled by pit bull had been attackeda. In it, Times Herald reports that:
Roseville police said the man, his wife are in critical condition with bites to their arms, faces; 2nd attack in 2 weeks. Parents mauled by son's pit bull had been attacked before by dog Roseville police said the man, his wife are in critical condition with bites to their arms, faces; 2nd attack in 2 weeks.
#1 Monday May 1
You can change a dog's behavior. You cannot change a dog's temperment. I do not trust pit bull/mixes temperments.
THE BEST THING FOR PIT BULL AND PIT BULL MIXES IS FOR PEOPLE TO STOP BREEDING THEM!
STOP BREEDING PIT BULLS! YES! I AM SHOUTING! " I am mad as hell and I am not going to take it anymore."
People who breed pit bull and pit bull mixes are putting people and little kids and animals in grave danger.
There are many good, decent people who are responsible and who are helping to save pit bulls---But then you have idiots who are backyard irresponsible people who are only breeding pit bull dogs to make money from selling them to any other idiot who wants to buy them.
We need to stop the breeding the pit bulls ENTIRELY in our neighborhoods. Some of them pit bulls are extremely dangerous. When they bite you, some of them do not let go.
Check out: www.dogsbite.org to see which dogs are right up there causing the most misery, destruction and death in our communities.
We need to go after and stop the people who are breeding pit bulls. We need some tough laws to stop people from breeding pit bull dogs. I do not trust pit bull dogs. There are too many idiots who own these dogs. These idiots are putting everyone and their kids and their dogs at risk of great bodily iinjury and death. I would not push my eight-month-old grandbaby down the street in a stroller and/or walk my dog down a residential street anymore for fear of being attacked by an irresponsible dog owner's dog coming after my kids and dogs to attack and kill us right on our own street in Metro-Detroit. It is not safe anymore to walk the streets without some idiot's dog coming after us.
Stop the breeding of pit bull dogs.
www.dogsbite.org
#2 12 hrs ago
Stop the madness. Ban pits.
