Ivy Yurkus, four, killed in suspected child abuse case
A four-year-old girl has died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in a case that authorities suspect may be child abuse. Ivy Lynn Yurkus, four, was rushed to the hospital in Roseville, Michigan with stomach pain on Wednesday, and died the following day from what the medical examiner ruled was blunt force trauma.
