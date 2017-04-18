Man to fight ticket for warming up car
A man from Roseville ticketed for warming up his car last winter is about to fight a legal battle in court. In the cold winter months many of us have felt in Michigan, a Roseville driver decided to leave his car running in his own driveway on Waldorf St. In early January.
