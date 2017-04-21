Man guilty of leaving car idling in d...

Man guilty of leaving car idling in driveway, fine: $128

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: USA Today

In Michigan you can get a traffic citation for starting up your car to warm the engine then going inside. Man guilty of leaving car idling in driveway, fine: $128 In Michigan you can get a traffic citation for starting up your car to warm the engine then going inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erin Stahl tries again 12 hr County Seat 7
Conflict of Interest Wed Bored 2 tears 8
Ron Fredricks Wed Bored 2 tears 3
Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08) May 1 justice league 72
Water bills in Center Line (May '11) Apr 30 NickyB 8
Does anyone remember? (Jun '09) Apr 29 Dorothy 17
News Children's Home of Detroit's Grosse Pointe Wood... (Nov '08) Apr 20 Jeanne cole 152
See all Roseville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Macomb County was issued at May 05 at 4:08AM EDT

Roseville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Roseville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC