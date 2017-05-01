How the Logghe Family Changed the Fac...

How the Logghe Family Changed the Face of the Funny Car Class in Drag Racing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

Over the years, the Logghe Stamping Company Competition Products Division became such a familiar part of drag racing that it was simply called Logghe. Its products defined the term "Funny Car" in early 1966 with the first tube-chassis, flip-top Comet, initially built under contract for Lincoln-Mercury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08) 16 hr justice league 72
Water bills in Center Line (May '11) Sun NickyB 8
Does anyone remember? (Jun '09) Apr 29 Dorothy 17
Erin Stahl tries again Apr 27 Here Kitty Kitty ... 3
Scott Dodich Council Candidate Apr 26 Loan default 6
News Children's Home of Detroit's Grosse Pointe Wood... (Nov '08) Apr 20 Jeanne cole 152
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Apr 16 NYGuy79 265
See all Roseville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseville Forum Now

Roseville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Roseville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC