County clerk crashes county vehicle on day she's fined for ethics violation

Thursday Apr 20

On the same day she was issued an ethics violation and fined $100, Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger rear-ended another vehicle with a county-owned SUV. Spranger, who's been at odds with employees within her office since taking office in January, was driving the county's 2013 Ford Focus westbound on 12 Mile Road approaching Groesbeck Highway in Roseville about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when she rammed a car stopped at a red light, Roseville police say.

