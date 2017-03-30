Bill Would Allow MI Residents To Warm...

Bill Would Allow MI Residents To Warm Up Their Cars On Private Property

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

A bill moving through the Michigan House of Representatives would allow residents to warm up their cars while parked in private drive-ways unattended. Sponsor state Representative Holly Hughes tells Michigan News Network she's heard from people statewide outraged to hear of a man who was ticketed for leaving his car running.

