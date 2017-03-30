Bill Would Allow MI Residents To Warm Up Their Cars On Private Property
A bill moving through the Michigan House of Representatives would allow residents to warm up their cars while parked in private drive-ways unattended. Sponsor state Representative Holly Hughes tells Michigan News Network she's heard from people statewide outraged to hear of a man who was ticketed for leaving his car running.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Add your comments below
Roseville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conflict of Interest
|Mar 30
|Daffy
|7
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar 28
|A civilized person
|9
|Children's Home of Detroit's Grosse Pointe Wood... (Nov '08)
|Mar 28
|drivenmecrazy
|151
|R C Toys & Gadgets
|Mar 28
|Just Curious
|1
|SCS Missed Votes
|Mar 27
|Denny
|10
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Mar 24
|Juvanmak
|1,139
Find what you want!
Search Roseville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC