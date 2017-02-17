Rep. Hughesa bill would allow drivers...

Rep. Hughesa bill would allow drivers to warm-up cars in driveway without penalty

Friday Feb 17

State Representative Holly Hughes, of Montague, has proposed legislation that would allow Michiganders to warm-up their cars in their driveways without being issued a citation. "We have to take into account that we live in Michigan and it is cold for many months during the year," Hughes said.

