Rep. Hughesa bill would allow drivers to warm-up cars in driveway without penalty
State Representative Holly Hughes, of Montague, has proposed legislation that would allow Michiganders to warm-up their cars in their driveways without being issued a citation. "We have to take into account that we live in Michigan and it is cold for many months during the year," Hughes said.
