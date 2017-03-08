Bill would give local authorities mor...

Bill would give local authorities more power to limit fireworks

Friday Feb 10 Read more: MLive.com

Local officials would have more power to limit fireworks under a bill introduced Friday by state Reps. John Chirkun, D-Roseville, and Patrick Green, D-Warren.

