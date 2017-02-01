Woman in custody after man found dead from wounds inflicted by 'edged weapon'
A woman is in police custody after a man was found dead Saturday of wounds from an "edged weapon." Police in Roseville, north of Detroit, were called about 3 a.m. Jan. 28 to the 18000 block of Birmingham Street and discovered the 31-year-old East Pointe man, according to a statement from Roseville police.
