Man killed by homeowner had been shot in back
Jeff Gray, 35, died from a single gunshot wound to the back. Now the Macomb County Prosecutor is deciding if the 29-year-old Roseville homeowner who shot him will face any charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Music Thread (Jul '16)
|11 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|Children's Home of Detroit's Grosse Pointe Wood... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Ann McDonald
|150
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|really
|46
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|11
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Feb 3
|rsc
|45
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC