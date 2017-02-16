Man killed by homeowner had been shot...

Man killed by homeowner had been shot in back

Tuesday Jan 31

Jeff Gray, 35, died from a single gunshot wound to the back. Now the Macomb County Prosecutor is deciding if the 29-year-old Roseville homeowner who shot him will face any charges.

