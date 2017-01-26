Man gets ticketed for leaving his car...

Man gets ticketed for leaving his car running in his OWN driveway

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: NewsTarget.com

In yet another example of the government wasting taxpayer dollars to enforce ridiculous laws and regulations, a police officer in Roseville, Michigan wrote resident Nick Taylor a $128 ticket for committing the heinous crime of cranking his vehicle up and turning the heat on without actually sitting inside of the cold car. Taylor's intention was obvious: ensuring that the vehicle would be warm by the time he, his girlfriend and her child would get inside of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Tue The Real Donald T... 3
Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14) Jan 29 Kovalciks Violate... 18
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Jan 28 Noel 261
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Jan 27 Parden Pard 27
Rude Police Jan 26 Facts 14
Stop preying on us ! Jan 23 Old friend 7
News Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv... Jan 22 Truth 11
See all Roseville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseville Forum Now

Roseville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Roseville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC