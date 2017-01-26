Man gets ticketed for leaving his car running in his OWN driveway

In yet another example of the government wasting taxpayer dollars to enforce ridiculous laws and regulations, a police officer in Roseville, Michigan wrote resident Nick Taylor a $128 ticket for committing the heinous crime of cranking his vehicle up and turning the heat on without actually sitting inside of the cold car. Taylor's intention was obvious: ensuring that the vehicle would be warm by the time he, his girlfriend and her child would get inside of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.