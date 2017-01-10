Man gets fined $128 for parked car in his own driveway
A Roseville, Michigan man received a $128 citation for warming his car up in his own driveway. Keri Lumm reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rude Police
|Thu
|Anonymous
|7
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|Thu
|Anonymous
|10
|Stop preying on us !
|Thu
|Citizen
|4
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Goodness
|45
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Dec 29
|Mad
|260
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Dec 27
|mrcoup
|19
|house sinks in hole
|Dec 27
|thats poopy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC