Man Claims He Was Slapped With $128 Ticket for Parking - in His Own Driveway

People warming up their cars before driving off in the harsh winter weather may be a common sight but in many places, leaving your car idling could lead to a hefty fine. Just ask Nick Trupiano, said he was warming up his car in the freezing cold outside his Roseville, Michigan, home earlier this week when he says he was ticketed by police for $128 as the vehicle sat in the driveway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.