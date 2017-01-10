Leave your car running in Grand Rapid...

Leave your car running in Grand Rapids and you could get a $140 ticket

Tuesday Jan 10

After a man from Roseville, Michigan was slapped with a $128 ticket for warming up his car , police are now reminding residents that a similar ordinance applies in the city of Grand Rapids. "I thought it was some kind of joke at first, and then I was thrown back by it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

