I think I was right about you

I think I was right about you

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Boston Herald

A man went on a couple of dates with a woman in Roseville, Mich., after meeting her on the Internet. While they were lying in bed together, he told her that he wasn't ready to commit to a serious relationship, so she stabbed him nine times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... 7 hr Shawnbc 2
Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14) Sun Kovalciks Violate... 18
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Jan 28 Noel 261
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Jan 27 Parden Pard 27
Rude Police Jan 26 Facts 14
Stop preying on us ! Jan 23 Old friend 7
News Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv... Jan 22 Truth 11
See all Roseville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseville Forum Now

Roseville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Roseville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,418,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC