Homeowner arrested after killing man in driveway

Monday Jan 30

A 29-year-old homeowner in Roseville remains behind bars after shooting and killing a stranger in his driveway Sunday night. Roseville Police say a woman called 911 around 9:50 p.m. to report a breaking and entering in progress at their garage which is detached and sits behind the couple's home on Chippendale.

