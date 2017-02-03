Homeowner arrested after killing man in driveway
A 29-year-old homeowner in Roseville remains behind bars after shooting and killing a stranger in his driveway Sunday night. Roseville Police say a woman called 911 around 9:50 p.m. to report a breaking and entering in progress at their garage which is detached and sits behind the couple's home on Chippendale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Roseville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|rsc
|45
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14)
|Jan 29
|Kovalciks Violate...
|18
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|Noel
|261
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Jan 27
|Parden Pard
|27
|Rude Police
|Jan 26
|Facts
|14
Find what you want!
Search Roseville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC