Freedom Feens Radio, 01/12/17

Yesterday

"Lou and Randy discuss how Socialist Security is a scam, Obama may commute Chelsea Manning's sentence, and how the Roseville, MI cops whined about being called names for writing a ticket for warming up a car in a driveway. Also in Michigan, police are having trouble recruiting new officers.



Roseville, MI

