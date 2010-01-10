Driver ticketed for warming car in hi...

Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driveway

There are 10 comments on the Fox News story from Monday Jan 9, titled Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driveway. In it, Fox News reports that:

A Roseville, Mich., man is becoming Facebook famous after he posted a picture of a ticket he received from a Roseville cop for warming up his vehicle in his own driveway. Nick Taylor posted the sarcastic Facebook post on Thursday, thanking the officer who gave him the ticket.

Cool_CPA

San Jose, CA

#1 Monday Jan 9
The Police Chief's statement telling a citizen in his community to 'drop dead' is unforgivable. Completely unprofessional, inappropriate, and highly offensive. Frankly, since he and 'his' force carry weapons, it's tantamount to a threat or even a murder-for-hire contract. Heinous!

alimarch

Eagle, CO

#2 Monday Jan 9
Ticketing a person for letting there car run unattended in their own driveway is nothing new. In the greater metro Kansas City area you'll get one too. It's a shame that the thieves make the honest people 'pay'. The reason for the ticket? To cut down on car thefts. That's the 'public safety' issue.
Chicago

Chicago, IL

#3 Monday Jan 9
alimarch wrote:
Ticketing a person for letting there car run unattended in their own driveway is nothing new. In the greater metro Kansas City area you'll get one too. It's a shame that the thieves make the honest people 'pay'. The reason for the ticket? To cut down on car thefts. That's the 'public safety' issue.
Total Pimp Ticket by a pimp Officer.
Stay off of people's private property. Never in my 48 years have I heard of a law enforcement officer really stretching the law like this officer has done. Wow!!!
From the Fox National News article I just read, there is NO SUCH ORDINANCE in your town. Also, according the the Michigan State Police, there is NO SUCH LAW for starting your own vehicle in your own driveway on your own private property...
What's next, Ticket for a man running his lawn tractor as he goes in house for a bottle of water ?
Maybe a ticket for starting your snowblower on private property and allowing it to warm up.
The ordinance number listed on this most absurd ticket does not match the violation description. I did that job for 24 years and I would be utterly embarrassed if I had given a grown man or woman a ticket for something like that.
Your cops must be completely bored.
Don't get me wrong, I am big fan of the Police and Military, but this, this is bullshit.
The cop who wrote the ticket knows it is bullshit and so does his or her Chief.
drcaren

Leland, MS

#4 Monday Jan 9
alimarch wrote:
Ticketing a person for letting there car run unattended in their own driveway is nothing new. In the greater metro Kansas City area you'll get one too. It's a shame that the thieves make the honest people 'pay'. The reason for the ticket? To cut down on car thefts. That's the 'public safety' issue.
True... but couldn't the officer have knocked on the door? Just a matter of respect. Did the officer really think a drug dealing thug would be up at that hour?
Jim

Livermore, CA

#5 Tuesday Jan 10
If the cited ordnance is incorrectly written on the ticket it will be dismissed in court. That may be the case if what Fox News is reporting accurately.
citizen agree he is a pig

Detroit, MI

#6 Tuesday Jan 10
Who is the dumb pig that gave this ticket and dumber pig that said citizen should drop dead?

Oink oink their chief, we have worse things to say about you that ur baby piglet.....

Some pigs are not happy unless they waller in pig crap and start issues.

He would never give this same ticket in an affluent community and I bet chief pig warms his car.

Cop left one parked in tulsa and someone stole it. Then chief pig defended it saying they wear hot uniforms and needed to keep car cool.

Only n usa that has dumb chief pigs
I know truth

Marion, OH

#7 Thursday
citizen agree he is a pig wrote:
Who is the dumb pig that gave this ticket and dumber pig that said citizen should drop dead?

Oink oink their chief, we have worse things to say about you that ur baby piglet.....

Some pigs are not happy unless they waller in pig crap and start issues.

He would never give this same ticket in an affluent community and I bet chief pig warms his car.

Cop left one parked in tulsa and someone stole it. Then chief pig defended it saying they wear hot uniforms and needed to keep car cool.

Only n usa that has dumb chief pigs
Funny chief upset someone called the little boy a name, LOL CHIEF OINK OINK
smh

Charlotte, NC

#8 Thursday
Your Driveway is not private property. It is considered a common area
Citizen Cane

Marion, OH

#9 Thursday
smh wrote:
Your Driveway is not private property. It is considered a common area
It does not matter if the vehicle is 300 miles from a public street in a field with no wheels, most laws still apply.

Example u cannot sit in drivers seat with open container if car was on moon, ok maybe laws don't extend to moon but public or private don't matter.

Another case of where we have given laws a too much power
Anonymous

Warren, MI

#10 Thursday
Keys in the ignition no one around. HMMM< I have 2 sets of keys, 1. Ignition only on a separate chain with a clasp hook. 2: house-garage-shed and a car key. I start my car and lock it. If the car was "locked", you must not Knock. If the door was "Ajar" give the man a scar. Because any other way, The Auto Start Feature is also Ticket-able.
I'm sure any Good thief these days with technology could steal a car running no key. Look at what they did with the Jeep, it was been driven at the time hackers took it.(60 minutes news program)
