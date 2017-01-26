Cops: Stabbing of man was over commitment fight
A 29-year-old Roseville woman is facing an Assault with Intent to Commit Murder charged after, police say, she stabbed her boyfriend because he refused to commit. The man, a 39-year-old from Detroit, is in serious condition at a local hospital, but is expected to recover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
