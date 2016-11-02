Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Roseville
Athletico Physical Therapy's newest location will open at 30785 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI 48066 . Athletico is excited to continue their quality of care throughout the metro Detroit area.
